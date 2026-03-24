Seemar bids for more Dubai World Cup day success with 15 runners

DUBAI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Bhupat Seemar’s Dubai World Cup record is an enviable one. The dual UAE Champion Trainer only took out his licence in 2022, but since then has celebrated two Dubai Golden Shaheen wins, with Switzerland and Tuz, as well as winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup itself with Laurel River two years ago.

This year, Seemar has a whopping 15 runners on the card – comfortably more than any other trainer. Two go in the Dubai World Cup itself, Group 1 winners Imperial Emperor and Walk Of Stars, both have second tries at the race, having finished fourth and 11th, respectively, last year.

“Imperial Emperor is definitely doing a lot better than last year, when I think he was a little bit of a tired horse, so we’ve freshened him up,” said Seemar. “Walk of Stars actually improved with every run this year, so they're both in good shape.”

Seemar isn’t fazed by the opposition, which is headlined by dual Saudi Cup and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Forever Young.

“He’s the best horse in the world - you can't take anything away from him. He's danced every dance. It's good to have the best horse in the world here and to run against him," he added.

Seemar arguably has one of the best sprinters in the world in Tuz, who will try to regain his Dubai Golden Shaheen crown. The veteran was fourth to El Nasseeb in the G3 Mahab Al Shimaal last time out.

“He's a nine-year-old now, so we didn't want to run him as often as we did last year,” said the trainer. “He is probably in the form of his life. He wasn't that fit last time, but he’s where we want him to be now.”

Seemar also runs Drew’s Gold, unbeaten since joining him at the start of the season, and G3 winner Mufasa, in the 1,200 metre contest.

“Drew’s Gold is two for two this season, and he’s freshened up,” he said. “Mufasa is a tricky horse, and we're trying to figure him out. Ryan [Moore, jockey] said last time he should have won, he got hampered a little bit. Right after the race, he said, ‘I'd like to ride him next time’. If Ryan Moore says that, it must be a good thing.”

Seemar runs four in the G2 UAE Derby. Course winners Rammaas and Lino Padrino join G3 UAE 2000 Guineas winner Six Speed and Salloom, whose impressive maiden win was bookended by two stalls infractions, when he didn’t race.

“Salloom is just so quirky,” stated Seemar. “He should have had three runs by now, but for his gate antics. Shane [Ryan, Starter] has done a good job with him. He's had plenty of gate schooling - in fact, he goes to the gate every day. So it's just one of those things. If he behaves himself, he's got a world of talent.”

Six Speed, who has new American part-owners, already has 20 Kentucky Derby points for his Guineas win, but his owners are eying the 100 on offer on Saturday.

“He's brilliant - he's got tons of speed,” said Seemar. “I hope he stays, but you can only find that out once you're in the race. If he does stay, he's a very, very serious horse.”

“You do the best you can. After that, it's up to the jockeys and the horses," he added.