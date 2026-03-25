Sharjah Civil Defence intensifies measures amid unstable weather

SHARJAH, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has strengthened its field readiness in response to ongoing unstable weather conditions across the UAE, including heavy rain, strong winds, and reduced visibility, which may cause water accumulation in certain areas. These measures aim to ensure rapid emergency response, protect lives and property, and enhance community safety.

Field teams and specialised equipment have been deployed across critical locations, flood-prone areas, and wadi beds in coordination with relevant authorities. The Authority has also reinforced its 24/7 monitoring and tracking systems to ensure quick intervention and minimize response times during adverse weather.

Emergency plans have been activated, operational readiness of personnel has been increased, and deployment points have been updated to match evolving weather conditions. Continuous coordination with strategic partners ensures that appropriate measures are taken promptly.

Brigadier General Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, said: “We are addressing the current weather situation with a proactive approach, based on operational readiness and advance planning. Our teams, vehicles, and equipment are fully prepared for rapid and effective emergency response.”

The Authority urges residents to follow official guidelines, avoid flood-prone areas and wadis, stay away from the sea and beaches, and exercise caution while driving, including reducing speed and maintaining safe distances to minimise accidents.

Sharjah Civil Defence continues awareness and field programs to promote a culture of prevention. Public cooperation and adherence to instructions are key to reducing risks from weather fluctuations and ensuring community safety during this period.