UAE consolidates its position in global golf as Chris Wood crowned season champion

DUBAI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- England’s Chris Wood has been crowned champion of the 2025-2026 MENA Golf Tour season, the UAE’s globally leading initiative, after finishing top of the final Order of Merit with 59,320 points, in an achievement that reflects the strength of competition and the UAE’s growing role in developing golf at the international level.

Spain’s Juan Salama came second with 33,050 points, followed by France’s Pierre Pineau in third on 31,532 points, while Wales’ Jack Davidson finished fourth with 30,355 points, at the close of a season that featured events in Portugal, Egypt and Morocco.

Wood’s title represents a major milestone in his professional career, having secured three wins during the season in three different countries, underlining his strong return to competition after previously winning three DP World Tour titles and competing in the Ryder Cup.

Wood expressed pride in the achievement, noting that the MENA Golf Tour had provided him with an ideal platform to regain his form amid strong competition that reflects the continued development of the sport at the global level.

By virtue of this achievement, Wood secures status on the HotelPlanner Tour for the remainder of the 2026 season. A number of the tour’s leading players are also set to take part in Challenge Tour events hosted by the UAE under strategic partnerships with the Emirates Golf Federation, further strengthening the country’s standing as a leading destination for major international sporting events.

For his part, Keith Waters, Chairman and Commissioner of the MENA Golf Tour, praised Wood’s achievement, stressing that his victory reflects a spirit of determination and resolve, and commending the strong support provided by the Emirates Golf Federation in creating opportunities for players and nurturing talent.

Launched in 2011 and headquartered in the Middle East, the MENA Golf Tour continues to cement its position as a leading professional platform. It remains the only tour in the region to award Official World Golf Ranking points and plays a key role in opening pathways for players to reach the world’s leading tours, reflecting the UAE’s leadership in advancing the sports sector and strengthening its presence on the international stage.