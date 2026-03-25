Saudi Defence forces intercept, destroy three drones in Eastern Region

RIYADH, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced early Wednesday that three drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Province.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported this, citing Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the ministry’s official spokesperson.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence had earlier announced late last night that a ballistic missile heading towards the Eastern Region had been detected and destroyed, and that two drones were also intercepted and destroyed in the same region.