Drones target fuel tank at Kuwait airport

KUWAIT, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority announced on Tuesday that several drones had targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire at the site.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the authority’s official spokesman, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, as saying that the damage was limited to property and that there had been no loss of life, according to initial reports.

He added that the competent authorities had immediately begun implementing the approved emergency procedures, with firefighting teams and relevant agencies dealing with the blaze while all competent authorities were present at the scene of the incident.