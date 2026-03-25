Kuwait National Guard downs 6 drones

KUWAIT, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwait National Guard (KNG) announced on Wednesday that it has successfully intercepted six drones within its areas of responsibility.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted KNG Spokesperson Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Fadhel as saying that the engagement was carried out as part of an ongoing operational framework to bolster national security, fortify vital strategic sites, and neutralise potential threats.

The spokesperson underscored the high level of synergy between the National Guard, the Kuwait Army, the Ministry of Interior, and the Kuwait Fire Force.

He affirmed that these combined forces maintain peak combat readiness to decisively confront any attempts to undermine the nation's security, sovereignty, or internal stability and to protect national interests and resources.