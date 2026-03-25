Das Island sees highest rainfall across UAE on Tuesday

ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Several areas across the UAE recorded varying rainfall levels on Tuesday amid unstable weather conditions, with convective cloud formation bringing rain to multiple regions.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Das Island in Abu Dhabi recorded the highest rainfall at 47.9 millimetres, followed by Dayyinah Island in Al Dhafra Region with 39.7 millimetres and Jebel Mebrah in Ras Al Khaimah at 33.3 millimetres.

Jebel Yanas in Ras Al Khaimah recorded 31.6 millimetres of rainfall, while Abu Dhabi Corniche ranked fifth with 28.3 millimetres.