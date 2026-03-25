Wathnan tuning up for more Dubai World Cup magic with Hit Show

DUBAI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Hit Show shocked plenty of fans and racing professionals 12 months ago when weaving his way between runners under an inspired Florent Geroux to scoop the Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates, but owners Wathnan Racing were not among those to be taken by surprise.

Turning for home, the grey son of Candy Ride only had the 2023 winner Ushba Tesoro behind him, but patience paid off as Hit Show surged late to run down Mixto and a rallying Forever Young.

Wathnan’s US racing and bloodstock manager, Case Clay, recalls the thrill of that extraordinary stretch drive all too well.

Hit Show comes into his title defence off an excellent Grade 3 victory at Fair Grounds in New Orleans, where he broke far better than was the case at Meydan last April, before Geroux let him drift back to a spot he was comfortable in.

He also landed the Grade 2 Lafayette Stakes at Keeneland for the second straight year in October, the highlight of a North American campaign through which trainer Brad Cox kept him busy after his trip to Dubai.

“After the Dubai World Cup last year, we shipped him back to Kentucky, thinking, let’s just see how he goes,” Clay recalled. “Brad said he is really continuing to do well, and as long as he is, he’ll just keep training him. He’s a very good traveller, and we’ll take the same approach this year after the race. If he needs a break, he’ll get a break. But he does seem to thrive on activity. He had five starts last year upon his return and now one in February.”

Geroux is again booked to take the ride on Saturday and is likely to be given a free rein aboard Hit Show, though a decent early pace would clearly be a benefit.

Clays said, “He is a versatile horse, and Florent knows him well, so he’ll be able to navigate depending on how the race unfolds. I’d say there won’t be a lot in the way of instructions. Florent’s going to see how the race unfolds, and the horse can get through spots, like he did in the Fayette last October [under Irad Ortiz]. He loves to train, and he just continues to do very well.”

Forever Young bids to reverse the form of last year’s Dubai World Cup, while Clay and Cox will also have a close eye on the Steve Asmussen-trained Magntitude, who edged a thrilling three-way fight ahead of Hit Show and Chunk Of Gold in the Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs last November.

“Forever Young at the moment is the best horse in the world,” Clay stated. “He’s travelled all over the world and won the big races. And Magnitude is a bit of a freak in himself. But Hit Show goes in there and doesn’t have anything to fear. He was able to navigate this race last year, and he obviously likes the track. All you can ask is to be in with a chance.”

Clay is also well-acquainted with Wathnan’s other runner in the feature, given Tumbarumba ran fourth in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile for trainer Brian Lynch before shipping to the Middle East, where he has enjoyed a fruitful campaign.

“Tumbarumba is a horse that loves a fight,” Clay said. “We brought him over for the carnival, and when he goes back to America after the race, he’ll go back to Brian Lynch.

“We were very proud of him in the Saudi Cup, running third, and he ran a very good second in the Al Maktoum Challenge.”

Wathnan’s retained jockey in Europe, James Doyle, will take the ride on Tumbarumba, and Clay adds of the Oscar Performance gelding: “He’s a great horse to be around and speaking to Hamad, Tumbarumba seems to have taken a step forward in his recent work since returning from Saudi Arabia. I think he’s worthy to be in the race, and James knows him well. I think there are a lot of very tough horses in the race, but I wouldn’t sleep on him.”