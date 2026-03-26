Elite horses complete final preparations at Meydan ahead of Dubai World Cup Night

DUBAI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Elite contenders for the Dubai World Cup Night continued their preparations at Meydan Racecourse on Wednesday morning, three days ahead of the 30th edition of the global event.

In the $12 million Dubai World Cup, Japanese contender Forever Young underwent light exercise over 1,000 metres on the dirt track following an adjustment to his training programme due to the fast track surface. Trainer Yoshito Yahagi confirmed that jockey Ryusei Sakai executed instructions precisely, noting the horse showed good vitality and is in excellent condition. Sakai added that Forever Young appears in better shape compared to his previous participation in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, trainer Jamie Osborne monitored the training of Heart Of Honor, expressing optimism in the horse's ability to compete over 2,000 metres despite his recent outing in the Al Maktoum Classic.

In the $5 million Dubai Turf, Ombudsman completed a light stretch under the supervision of trainer John Gosden, who confirmed that participating in the race has been the target since last October, noting the horse's physical development and improved performance with age.

In the $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen, Bentornato makes his first start as a five-year-old after winning the Breeders' Cup Sprint. Trainer Jose d’Angelo confirmed the horse's readiness and adaptation to the Meydan atmosphere despite an imperfect draw. In the Al Quoz Sprint, American runner Reef Runner participates following his recent win in Saudi Arabia, with trainer David Fawkes expressing confidence in the horse's ability to compete after acclimatising to the conditions in Dubai.

In the UAE Derby, Japanese contender Pyromancer leads the scene after winning three previous starts. Harry Sweeney, President of Godolphin Japan, confirmed that the horse holds a strong chance despite tough competition, as he is led by jockey James Doyle from gate nine. French contender Go Man also participates with high ambitions, alongside Brotherly Love, who has shown significant development during recent training sessions.

In the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup over 3,200 metres, both Al Riffa and Sons And Lovers enter the competition after arriving in Dubai in good condition, according to the training team. Meanwhile, Caballo De Mar seeks to continue his brilliance following his previous victory in the Prix du Cadran.

The 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup, scheduled for this Saturday, features an elite gathering of the world’s best horses, amid expectations of strong competition across the various races at Meydan.