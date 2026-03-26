Abdullah bin Zayed condemns terror plot in Kuwait; affirms UAE’s full solidarity

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plot foiled in the State of Kuwait. The plot involved a network linked to the banned Hezbollah terrorist organisation, which planned to carry out assassinations and recruit individuals in a grave criminal act that threatened Kuwait’s security and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and unwavering support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its security and sovereignty.

The UAE top diplomat commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Kuwaiti security authorities in successfully foiling the plot and exposing those involved.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as all acts aimed at destabilising states. He emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

Sheikh Abdullah concluded by reaffirming that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of the UAE's security, and reiterated the UAE's support for all actions taken by Kuwait to maintain its stability, ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, and protect its national achievements.