Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with foreign ministers to discuss repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked, terrorist missile attacks on UAE, brotherly nations

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks on the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held discussions with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan; Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom; José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain; H.E. Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France; Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The calls addressed the grave consequences of these developments for regional security and stability and their impact on the global economy and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers strongly condemned the unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and pose a direct threat to the security and sovereignty of states, as well as regional stability.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the solidarity shown by brotherly and friendly countries toward the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers also emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation and joint efforts to preserve regional security and stability, and to fulfill the aspirations of the region’s peoples for inclusive development and sustainable economic prosperity.