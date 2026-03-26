Partly cloudy skies with rain of varying intensity expected Thursday

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast Thursday, to be partly cloudy to cloudy with some convective clouds. Rain of varying intensity is expected across several areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming fresh to strong during cloud activity. This may cause blowing dust and sand, leading to a reduction in horizontal visibility.

In its daily statement, the NCM noted that southeasterly to northeasterly winds will reach speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, potentially gusting to 60 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will experience slight to moderate sea conditions, becoming rough at times during cloud activity. In the Sea of Oman, conditions will be slight to moderate, occasionally becoming rough during cloud activity.