Ethical Diamond emerges strong contender for Longines Dubai Sheema Classic

DUBAI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Willie Mullins-trained Ethical Diamond faces a pivotal test in the Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic this Saturday at Meydan Racecourse, entering the prestigious turf feature as a leading fancy.

Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins is hopeful the six-year-old can continue his remarkable progression. The gelding established himself as a top-flight performer following a standout performance in the Breeders' Cup Turf, where he finished strongly under rising star jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Ethical Diamond’s transition from hurdles to elite flat racing has been a highlight of the season. After finishing fourth in a hurdle race at the Cheltenham Festival last year, he secured notable victories in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes over 2,400m at Royal Ascot and the Ebor Handicap over 2,800m at York in August.

Ahead of his Dubai debut, Mullins confirmed the horse has acclimatised well. "He travelled over excellently; we have kept the same team that looked after him last time, and he looks in very stable physical condition," Mullins noted, adding that the horse will not be subjected to heavy work in the final days leading up to the race.

Mullins, a 19-time Irish champion jumps trainer and twice the leading trainer in Great Britain, has enjoyed global success in Japan, the USA, and Australia. Despite his vast accolades, he views Ethical Diamond’s participation as a significant milestone, especially as he prepares to take on world champion Calandagan on Saturday.

"The competition will be fierce," Mullins concluded. "He is currently the second favourite in international markets, and while we hope for a win, finishing in the top three against this field would be a very satisfying result."