EU: 27% drop in first-time asylum applications in 2025

BRUSSELS, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, 669, 400 first-time asylum applicants (non-EU citizens) applied for international protection in EU countries, a decrease of 27% compared with 2024 (912, 400).

Figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed that in 2025, Venezuelans submitted 89, 500 first-time asylum applications, making Venezuela the main country of origin for asylum seekers in the EU, with 13% of all applications. Afghanistan followed with 63, 800 applications (10%). Syrians came in third with 40, 000 applications (6%), having previously led in asylum applications from 2013 to 2024.

Spain received the highest number of first-time asylum applicants in 2025, with 141, 000 (21% of the EU total). It was followed by Italy (126, 600, 19%), France (116, 400, 17%), Germany (113, 200, 17%) and Greece (55, 400, 8%). These 5 countries together accounted for 83% of all first-time asylum applicants in the EU last year.