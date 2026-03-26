Kuwait air defences shoot down 2 drones

KUWAIT, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Duty Force intercepted and destroyed two hostile drones in the areas under their jurisdiction on Thursday early morning.

The measure falls in the framework of constant efforts to protect the national security and safeguard the vital sites against any potential threats, KNG Spokesman Brig. Jadaan Fadhel said in a press release.

The KNG, in collaboration with the Army, the police forces and Kuwait Fire Force, maintain the highest levels of preparedness in defence of the national security and stability against any potential threats, Brig. Jadaan added.