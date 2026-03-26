UAE's 328th aid convoy enters Gaza with 270 tonnes of children's clothing

GAZA, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has dispatched its 328th humanitarian aid convoy to the Gaza Strip as part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, carrying a shipment of children’s clothing under the “Clothing of Hope for Our Children in Gaza” initiative.

The convoy, which has arrived in Gaza, consists of 15 trucks loaded with 270 tonnes of clothing and garments for children, aimed at supporting Palestinian families and meeting the basic needs of children amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

The initiative is part of the ongoing UAE relief efforts to support Palestinians and provide relief to children affected by the crisis.

The shipment was supported by several UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations, including the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Sharjah Charity International, the Zayed for Good Foundation, the International Charity Organisation, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, and Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

Meanwhile, the UAE humanitarian team in Egypt’s Al Arish continues to operate around the clock through the UAE humanitarian aid logistics centre, receiving, sorting, preparing and dispatching aid in line with needs inside Gaza to ensure a steady flow of assistance.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 underscores the UAE’s continued humanitarian commitment to supporting Palestinians in Gaza through sustained relief convoys delivering food, medical supplies and clothing.