Fujairah’s Al Taween records highest rainfall at 47.9mm on Wednesday

FUJAIRAH, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah witnessed varying intensities of rainfall as a low-pressure system continues to move across UAE.

Al Taween recorded highest precipitation in country for Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed Al Taween topped list with 47.9mm of rainfall. This was followed by Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah with 39.7mm, Khorfakkan in Sharjah with 33.3mm, and Khatam Al Shiklah in Abu Dhabi with 31.6mm.

Weather conditions led to drop in temperatures and flow of streams in mountainous areas. Authorities continue to urge public to exercise caution and stay away from valley run-offs to ensure safety during ongoing fluctuations.