UN confirms UNIFIL mission continuity in South Lebanon despite escalation risks

NEW YORK, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has confirmed that United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continues to perform its field and humanitarian duties despite dangerous security escalations and attacks on UN positions.

Dujarric reiterated UN's strict demand for all parties to refrain from targeting its facilities and to ensure safety and freedom of movement for peacekeepers. He revealed that a UN position in eastern sector came under machine-gun fire on Wednesday, while a mortar shell landed near another site in Beit Lif area, causing minor damage but no casualties among personnel.

Despite highly volatile environment along Blue Line, UN mission continues to monitor situation and coordinate efforts, he stressed.

In close cooperation with Lebanese Armed Forces, UNIFIL recently succeeded in delivering essential humanitarian supplies, including food, medicine, and hygiene kits, to affected civilians within its area of operations during windows of relative security.