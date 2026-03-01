OCHA warns of worsening Gaza humanitarian crisis as tents flood and shelters face bombardment

NEW YORK, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned of a tragic deterioration in humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip, following heavy rainfall that flooded tents and shelters of at least 120 families. This natural disaster coincides with ongoing military strikes and grave concerns regarding civilian protection.

Airstrikes on Wednesday reportedly destroyed or damaged approximately 45 displacement shelters in Deir Al Balah. Initial field assessments conducted by UN staff and partners as of Thursday morning indicate intensified efforts to identify worst-affected areas and provide rapid response.

Relief teams are working to deliver urgent support, including plastic sheeting and available flooring materials, to displaced families.

OCHA emphasised that relief operations and sustainable solutions face severe obstacles, mirroring broader humanitarian challenges in Gaza. Primary hurdles include persistent restrictions on importing essential materials and significant disruptions to supply chains, which continue to impede efforts to alleviate suffering of affected populations.