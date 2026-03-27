Dubai Customs underscores humanitarian community efforts

DUBAI, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has concluded a series of community and humanitarian initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the values of solidarity and compassion while enhancing quality of life, in line with Dubai’s vision of institutionalising sustainable humanitarian work.

This year’s Ramadan initiatives saw broad participation from various segments of society, reflecting the organisation’s active presence beyond its core customs operations.

Dubai Customs and DP World tents at Port Rashid and the Hatta border crossing witnessed significant turnout, with around 144,000 beneficiaries receiving daily iftar meals. The initiative aimed to support fasting individuals and strengthen community bonds during the holy month.

Meanwhile, the Sawa’ed Al-Furdah initiative continued its volunteer efforts by distributing iftar meals to motorists at key locations, reaching 50,000 beneficiaries and demonstrating the spirit of giving and social responsibility among employees. In the same context, the Ramadan Food Basket initiative, carried out in cooperation with Dubai Charity Association, supported 1,000 underprivileged families, further expanding humanitarian outreach and reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to serving the community through integrated programmes that address the needs of diverse segments.

On the awareness front, Dubai Customs organised a series of religious lectures attended by 350 participants, covering religious and social topics aimed at raising awareness and promoting positive values among employees and the wider community.

These initiatives were implemented in cooperation with several supporting entities, including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Dubai Charity Association, DP World Foundation, Hotpack and SAM Precious Metals, reflecting strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in serving the community during Ramadan.

Dubai Customs emphasised that its Ramadan initiatives form part of a broader institutional approach that reinforces its humanitarian and social role, strengthening its position as a leading government entity whose responsibilities extend beyond facilitating trade and protecting borders to contributing to a cohesive and compassionate society, in line with Dubai’s vision of enhancing quality of life and promoting a culture of giving.