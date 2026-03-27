China's industrial profit growth accelerated in January-February

BEIJING, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- China's industrial profits grew at a faster pace in the opening months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

China's industrial enterprises with an annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan ($2.89 million) saw their total profits jumped 15.2 percent year-on-year to 1.02 trillion yuan in the first two months of 2026, supported by the strengthening of equipment manufacturing and high-tech sectors, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The latest data mark a sharp acceleration from last year, when industrial profits edged up 0.6 percent for the whole of 2025. In December alone, profits increased 5.3 percent year-on-year.