Sharjah Charity International steps up weather monitoring efforts

SHARJAH, 27th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International has intensified its emergency preparedness as its Crisis and Disaster Team continues to hold daily meetings to monitor field conditions during the rainy period.

The move forms part of a proactive response plan aimed at ensuring swift intervention and providing immediate support to residents affected by adverse weather, particularly heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods.

Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Head of the Crisis and Disaster Team, said the daily meetings focus on real-time assessments of developments on the ground, with preparedness levels raised to address any sudden changes in conditions.

Al Rashidi added that the team is closely monitoring the situation and has taken pre-emptive steps to ensure a rapid response.

On the health front, he explained that the association is monitoring the readiness of medical teams and staff at the Sharjah Charity Medical Centre in Khorfakkan to handle any emergency health cases that may arise due to weather conditions, enhancing the preparedness of the charitable health sector to address such circumstances.