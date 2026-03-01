Abu Dhabi Police handle 117,000 reports during current weather conditions

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police handled 117,000 reports received by operations rooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra during the emirate’s exposure to the tropical weather conditions from 21st March until today, affirming its high readiness and rapid response through an integrated system of field and technical teams.

Abu Dhabi Police explained that traffic and security patrols operated around the clock to enhance road safety, regulate traffic flow, and respond immediately to emergencies, in coordination with the relevant authorities, contributing to maintaining the security and safety of the community.