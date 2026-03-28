NCM: Unstable weather until early April; rain expected during midweek

ABU DHABI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unstable weather conditions across the UAE in the coming days, beginning with a noticeable drop in temperatures tomorrow, followed by relative stability, before chances of rainfall return from midweek through April 1.

In a statement today, NCM said the weather is expected to be humid by morning over some internal areas and partly cloudy, with a decrease in temperatures.

Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. Seas will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

On Sunday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy. Winds will remain light to moderate northwesterly, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

On Monday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times by night westward and over the islands. Winds will continue to be light to moderate northwesterly, freshening at times and causing blowing dust, with speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

Seas will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas, accompanied by an increase in temperatures.

Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times, with speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

On Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas that may become heavy northward and eastward during daytime, with a decrease in temperatures, especially westward.

Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times, becoming moderate to fresh northwesterly to southwesterly and strong at times over the sea, with speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 45 km/h.

Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.