Kuwait National Guard downs six drones in 24 hours

KUWAIT, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwait's National Guard (KNG) announced on Friday that its 'Task Force' successfully downed six drones over the past 24 hours at the sites it is responsible for securing.

In a press statement, KNG spokesman Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Fadhel said that the procedure came as part of the ongoing efforts exerted to enhance the security and protection of the vital sites and confront any possible threats.

He urged all to abide by the safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities, it stated.

''Fadhel affirmed that the KNG, in cooperation with the army, police and the Kuwait Fire Force, is on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any threats and to decisively confront any attempts aimed at destabilising the country's security, in a manner that preserves its sovereignty, stability, and security, and protects its national interests and resources," the statement concluded.