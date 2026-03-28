Dubai World Cup: Hands-on Sugiyama looking for Dubai breakthrough with cult hero Gaia Force and consistent Lugal

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- A combination of the smaller travelling contingent from Japan than in most recent years and the giant shadow cast by Forever Young in the feature event may both have a part to play in trainer Haruki Sugiyama being able to keep a relatively low profile this Dubai World Cup week.

But in the popular Gaia Force and consistent sprinter Lugal, he has two legitimate contenders for Group 1 honours in $5m Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World and Lugal in the $1.5m Al Quoz Sprint sponsored by AZIZI Developments respectively.

A son of Kitasan Black – a horse who was named for his own striking looks – Gaia Force will have the undoubted assistance of Ryusei Sakai for the first time on Saturday, though the widest draw of all in gate 11 may not be that helpful for a horse who is often ridden prominently.

The seven-year-old has been the bridesmaid to several top-notchers, finishing close behind the likes of Songline, Romantic Warrior and Jantar Mantar at Grade 1 level over a mile.

Lugal has enjoyed success at the highest level, having taken out the 2024 Sprinters Stakes, and has Katsuma Sameshima aboard for the third straight start.

Sugiyama has been delighted with how the trip has unfolded to date and will have no excuses in terms of preparations for the pair, should things not play out as hoped.

“Both Gaia Force and Lugal have handled everything exceptionally well as they have travelled abroad before,” says Sugiyama. “They settled into the new environment quickly and have maintained both their weight and appetite throughout the journey.

“This has allowed us to execute our training program exactly as planned. We are intentionally keeping their training intensity moderate; we want to ensure they are not overwhelmed.”

Gaia Force’s fan club will be hoping he can finally get that G1 victory on his record at the age of seven, an omission which Sugiyama feels keenly.

Sugiyama said: “I am well aware of Gaia Force’s immense popularity, both in Japan and internationally. Our ultimate goal is to reward that support by claiming a Group 1 title with him here in Dubai.”

Sugiyama has gone back to basics in terms of preparing the two horses, shouldering much of the day-to-day supervision himself.