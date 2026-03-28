Dubai World Cup: Calandagan starts out on defence of its World’s Best Racehorse crown in $6m Longines Dubai Sheema Classic

DUBAI, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- He was officially the best racehorse on the planet in 2025 and now Calandagan starts out on the defence of its World’s Best Racehorse crown in the $6m Longines Dubai Sheema Classic [G1 2410m], a race which has acclaimed some of the greats of middle-distance turf racing since it was added to the programme in the third year of the Dubai World Cup story.

Fantastic Light and Heart’s Cry were major winners in the early years, while St Nicholas Abbey and Cirrus Des Aigles helped cement the race’s reputation among the global elite events during its second decade.

In recent years Mishriff, Rebel’s Romance and the extraordinary Equinox have all shone under the Meydan floodlights and, on the basis of a string of four Group 1 victories between June and November last year, spanning France, Britain and, momentously, Japan, the Aga Khan Studs’ homebred carved his own piece of history.

In doing so Calandagan has become as popular with racing fans as he is admired by racing professionals and ratings experts.

But what is it that really marks out such a champion to those who know him best? And what is the significance to the Aga Khan Studs of breeding and campaigning such an iconic runner in their famous emerald green and red silks?

Trainer Francis Graffard can sometimes be caught in a kind of reverie when recalling the highlights of Calandagan’s extraordinary 2025, and he also takes his time in assessing what qualities elevate the son of Gleneagles to a level very few thoroughbreds achieve.

“What makes him better than the rest?” wonders Graffard. “His consistency. Mentally and physically he’s made for it and he’s so consistent. Nothing bothers him nowadays.”

Graffard confirms that Calandagan was not really a problem child in his younger days, more a gawky adolescent.

“He never had a bad temperament but he was more backward and immature than we thought, both mentally and physically,” says Graffard.

“To start the season with the best racehorse in the world, it’s different. This year he will be the one to beat, everytime he runs. But he doesn’t know that, only we do.”

Graffard adds: “But it’s so good for the sport, he can run on and be competitive and hopefully he stays at the top. He’s been so good for us.”