Indonesia imposes social media restrictions for under-16s

JAKARTA, 28th March, 2026 (WAM) -- A new government law entered into force in Indonesia today banning children under the age of 16 from accessing digital platforms that may expose them to inappropriate online content or fraud.

When announcing the law earlier in March, Indonesia’s Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid, said it would apply to around 70 million children in the country, which has a population of approximately 280 million.

Indonesia has become the first country in Southeast Asia to ban children from having social media accounts, following measures taken by Australia last year in introducing the world’s first social media ban for children as part of efforts by families to regain control from major technology companies and protect their teenagers.