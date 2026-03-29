UAE President receives written message from Syrian President

ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic on the fraternal relations between the two nations.

The message was received by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a meeting with Assad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The meeting addressed the repercussions of the unprovoked, terrorist Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and several brotherly nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Al-Shaibani strongly condemned and denounced the unprovoked terrorist missile strikes, affirming the right of the affected nations to take necessary measures to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

Al-Shaibani confirmed Syria's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to maintain the country's security and stability.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his thanks to the Syrian Foreign Minister for his country's supportive stance toward the UAE.

The two top diplomats discussed fraternal ties, joint cooperation, and ways to enhance them to achieve their shared interests and bring further prosperity to their peoples.

Welcoming the Syrian Minister, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reiterated the UAE's support for the Syrian people and for all efforts contributing to their aspirations for comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting also reviewed regional developments, highlighting the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomatic means to resolve crises and outstanding issues, thereby contributing to maintaining regional and international security.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State.