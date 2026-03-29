Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with FMs, officials to discuss repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked, terrorist missile attacks on UAE, brotherly nations

ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of officials and foreign ministers to discuss the repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks on the UAE and several countries in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held discussions with Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; Dr. Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq; Téte António, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola; and Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

The calls addressed the serious repercussions of these developments for regional security and stability and their impact on the global economy and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ministers and officials strongly condemned the unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations and pose a direct threat to the security and sovereignty of states, as well as regional stability.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take the necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the phone calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the solidarity shown by brotherly and friendly countries toward the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

The calls also discussed the importance of strengthening international cooperation and joint efforts to preserve regional and international security and stability, and to fulfill the aspirations of the region’s peoples for inclusive and sustainable development.