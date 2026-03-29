Bahrain's Foulath Holding declares force majeure due to regional conditions

MANAMA, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Foulath Holding (Gulf United Steel Holding Company), the parent company of both Bahrain Steel and SULB (United Steel Company), has declared a state of force majeure on certain group operations resulting from ongoing regional developments in the Middle East and the subsequent security and logistical challenges.

The company stated in a report broadcast by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) that rapid developments in the region, including airspace restrictions, disruption of certain maritime routes, and heightened security risks, have led to circumstances beyond the group’s control. These factors have impacted operations and supply chains across several of the group's activities.

Consequently, the company has decided to temporarily suspend certain operational activities until conditions allow for a safe resumption.

This measure has been taken to ensure the safety of employees, contractors, and all related parties.