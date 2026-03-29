Ajman transport services return to normal

AJMAN, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Transport Authority has announced the return of transport services to normal status, with all routes fully prepared to meet public needs and ensure smooth mobility across the emirate.

The Authority confirmed that its teams continue to perform their duties with high efficiency to ensure service continuity and provide a safe and comfortable transport experience for all.

This reflects its commitment to providing reliable transport services that meet customer expectations under various circumstances.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority, stated that the return of transport services to normal reflects the Authority's constant readiness to handle different situations. He emphasised the keenness to provide a safe and comfortable commuting experience that enhances the quality of life in the emirate.