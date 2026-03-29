Kuwaiti air defences counter missile attacks, National Guard downs 4 drones

KUWAIT, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence announced this morning, Sunday, that its air defence systems are currently responding to hostile missile and drone attacks.

Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, said in a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks.

The spokesperson called on the public to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the competent authorities.

In the same context, the Kuwait National Guard’s Task Force downed four drones at dawn today within areas under its responsibility.

Brigadier General Jadaan Fadhel, Spokesperson of the Kuwait National Guard, said in a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency that this action comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance security, protect vital sites and counter any potential threats.