Oman Government announces full acquisition of SalamAir

MUSCAT, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of the Sultanate of Oman announced the completion of its acquisition of SalamAir, affirming that both Oman Air and SalamAir will continue to operate as fully independent brands while preserving their operational identity, fleets and services.

Eng. Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said this approach aims to reduce overlap in destination networks between the two airlines, ensuring optimal utilisation of fleets and expanding air connectivity within the Sultanate and the wider region.

He added that this will enhance operational efficiency and provide travellers with broader options and greater diversity within the two economic categories served by the carriers.

He noted in a statement to Oman News Agency that this strategic transformation is expected to improve the financial position of both airlines, as well as companies associated with ground services, through the development of cost structures and enhancement of revenue quality.