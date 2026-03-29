ADAFSA issues guidelines to protect farms after adverse weather

ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued recommendations for farmers and livestock breeders to safeguard agricultural production and livestock following recent weather fluctuations.

The authority outlined immediate actions after rain and winds subside, including draining water from cultivated areas and irrigating crops to remove accumulated salts. It also stressed careful fertiliser use to address nutrient loss without harming crops.

ADAFSA emphasised inspecting irrigation networks and repairing any damage, while draining stagnant water through channels to prevent pests and diseases. Farms using shared irrigation systems were advised to check transmission lines and water tanks, and report disruptions via the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre (800555).

To protect crops, the authority recommended spraying plants with copper compounds and treating fruit trees with calcium-based products after rainwater dries to prevent fungal infections. Farmers were also advised to delay harvesting until crops are dry and inspect tuber crops such as potatoes for damage.

ADAFSA suggested replanting damaged crops where possible or postponing summer planting until weather conditions stabilise.

For livestock, the authority advised cleaning holdings, removing standing water, drying barn floors and clearing debris. It recommended treating floors with lime or agricultural sulphur, cleaning feeding areas, discarding damaged feed and ensuring clean drinking water.

Breeders were urged to move animals to dry shelters, isolate those exposed to rain and provide vitamins and amino acids to boost immunity.

The authority also advised drying forage, discarding spoiled feed and increasing high-nutrient feed by 10–20 percent for two weeks after the weather event, while providing Vitamin C three times a week. Grazing should be avoided until conditions normalise.

ADAFSA called on farmers and breeders to visit Agricultural Extension Centres or Veterinary Clinics for technical support, reaffirming its commitment to protecting crops and livestock and supporting agricultural sustainability across Abu Dhabi.