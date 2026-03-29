Bahrain intercepts 174 missiles, 391 drones since onset of Iranian attacks

MANAMA, 29th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 174 missiles and 391 drones targeting the Kingdom since the start of the Iranian terrorist attacks.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the General Command urged the public to exercise the highest levels of caution to ensure their safety, avoid damaged areas and any suspicious objects, refrain from filming military operations or debris impact sites, and avoid spreading rumours, while relying on official sources and following official media outlets for updates, alerts and warnings.

The statement noted that the use of ballistic missiles and drones in targeting civilian infrastructure and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.