Fair to partly cloudy weather expected on Monday

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted that Monday’s weather will be fair to partly cloudy, turning cloudy at times by night over the western regions and the islands.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust.

In its daily statement on weather conditions, the Centre noted that winds will be north-westerly to south-westerly, ranging from 15 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 45 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to moderate. The first tide will occur at 11:03, the second tide at 00:55, the first ebb at 03:18, and the second ebb at 06:05.

In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be rough to moderate. The first tide will occur at 07:52, the second tide at 20:32, the first ebb at 14:12, and the second ebb at 02:51.