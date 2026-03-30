Arab League Council renews condemnation of Iran's deliberate, unprovoked attacks on several Arab states

CAIRO, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Council of the League of Arab States, at the level of Foreign Ministers, has renewed its full and strongest condemnation of Iran's deliberate and unprovoked attacks against the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Republic of Iraq.

The Council noted that these strikes targeted residential areas, vital infrastructure, civilian objects, diplomatic missions, and hotels, constituting a flagrant aggression against state sovereignty, a threat to security, and the targeting of civilian populations.

This declaration followed a meeting held today via video conference, chaired by Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The session was dedicated to discussing these criminal attacks, during which the Council emphasised the right of the targeted states to defend themselves, either individually or collectively.

It expressed full solidarity with the nations subjected to these unprovoked Iranian aggressions, based on the principle that Arab national security is an indivisible whole. The Council further affirmed its support for all efforts and measures taken by the targeted states to defend their territories, maintain their security, and protect their citizens and residents, including the right to respond to these attacks. It expressed full confidence in the ability of the targeted states to repel the aggressions, praising the readiness of their armed forces and air defence systems.

The Council stressed that such brutal attacks on sovereign Arab Muslim states cannot be justified under any pretext or excuse, as they violate all principles of good neighbourliness and blatantly contradict the spirit of Islamic brotherhood. It warned that these attacks would leave long-term negative impacts on relations with Arab states that were not party to the war, did not participate in it, and did not commit any aggression against Iran.

Furthermore, the Council affirmed that the UN Security Council's adoption of Resolution 2817 (2026) reflects the collective will of the international community to safeguard state sovereignty and maintain international peace and security. While appreciating the support shown by brotherly and friendly nations, the Council urged Iran to swiftly implement the resolution, immediately cease all forms of aggression against Arab states, and refrain from any provocative acts or threats to neighbouring countries, including the use of proxies.

The Council also condemned Iranian provocative actions and measures aimed at closing the Strait of Hormuz or disrupting international navigation, as well as threats to the freedom of navigation in Bab al-Mandab and international waters. It demanded that the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately halt all attacks against commercial vessels and refrain from any attempts to impede legitimate passage or undermine freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. It emphasised that such actions pose grave risks to the stability of the Arabian Gulf region, its vital role in the global economy and energy supplies, and international peace and security. The Council further condemned Iran's non-compliance and flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), reaffirming that freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. It called upon the international community to take appropriate measures to ensure safe passage through the Strait.

The Council welcomed the UN Human Rights Council's adoption of a resolution on 25 March 2026 regarding the human rights implications of the unprovoked Iranian attacks against Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. It stressed the importance of maintaining safe shipping routes in compliance with the Law of the Sea and demanded that the Islamic Republic of Iran provide full, effective, and immediate compensation to all victims for the damages and losses incurred as a result of its attacks.

The Council strongly rejected and denounced Iran's continued financing, arming, and directing of its affiliated militias in several Arab countries to serve its own interests, which constitutes a serious threat to the security and stability of those states and the wider region.

Regarding Lebanon, the Council affirmed its support for the country's unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. It stressed the necessity of extending the full authority of the Lebanese state over all its territories to strengthen constitutional institutions and safeguard national security. The Council welcomed the Lebanese Cabinet's decision issued on 2 March 2026 regarding the immediate ban on all security and military activities of Hezbollah, classifying them as illegal, and restricting its work to the political sphere within constitutional and legal frameworks. It emphasised that arms must be held exclusively by the Lebanese state and its legitimate institutions. The Council called on influential international actors to pressure Israel to immediately halt its condemned aggressions against Lebanon and implement relevant international resolutions, while affirming Lebanon's rejection of Iranian interference in its internal affairs.

Finally, the Council called upon the international community to pressure Israel, the occupying power, to end its illegal occupation of Palestinian and Arab territories occupied since 1967 as soon as possible. It urged the implementation of the two-state solution, the realisation of the independence of the State of Palestine on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the exercise of the Palestinian people's legitimate and inalienable rights to end the Arab-Israeli conflict and provide just and lasting peace, security, and stability in the Middle East.

The Council emphasised the need for Israel to stop all illegal measures that undermine the two-state solution and to respect the existing historical and legal status in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, including the role of the Jerusalem Waqf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department under the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, within the framework of the historical Hashemite custodianship. It reaffirmed that the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, in its entirety, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.