Kuwait: Iranian attack damages power & water distillation plant, kills Indian worker

KUWAIT, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced on Sunday that a service building at one of the power and water distillation plants was damaged in a brutal Iranian attack, resulting in the death of an Indian worker.

Kuwait News Agency quoted the ministry's spokesperson, Fatima Jawhar Hayat, as saying that technical and emergency teams have immediately dealt with the repercussions of the incident in line with the approved emergency plan.

Hayat underlined the continuation of operation efficiency, in parallel with full coordination with security authorities and the relevant bodies to ensure the damaged sites.