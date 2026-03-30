Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Stanford Medical Centre Abu Dhabi sign MoU

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stanford Medical Centre Abu Dhabi to enhance cooperation in specialised mental health services, assessment and rehabilitation for People of Determination.

The MoU aims to strengthen therapeutic and rehabilitation services in line with international standards, develop tailored treatment plans that involve families, and support research and awareness programmes on psychological challenges.

The MoU was signed at the Authority’s Innovation Centre by Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Authority, and Ahmed Rahma Al Masaood, Chairman of the Medical Centre, in the presence of several officials from both sides.

It establishes a framework for long-term cooperation, focusing on knowledge exchange and joint initiatives.

Areas of collaboration include psychological and cognitive assessments, diagnosis of developmental and learning disorders, specialised therapy and rehabilitation programmes, and training for families and educators on early detection and intervention. The partnership will also support individual, group and family counselling programmes.

Al Humaidan said the agreement marks a strategic step to enhance specialised services and improve rehabilitation outcomes, supporting the social and professional inclusion of People of Determination.

Al Masaood said the partnership strengthens integration between healthcare providers and national institutions, advancing specialised care in mental health and rehabilitation.

He added that the MoU reflects a deep commitment to specialised healthcare, particularly in mental health and comprehensive rehabilitation, as a fundamental pillar for empowering People of Determination, enhancing their quality of life, and supporting their integration into society.

This partnership stems from a shared vision to deliver accurate assessments and diagnoses, advanced therapeutic and rehabilitation programmes, and individualised follow-up plans tailored to each case, with families actively engaged as key partners in the rehabilitation journey.

The agreement also includes cooperation on research, training and awareness initiatives, as well as programmes to support employment through work-readiness assessments and vocational rehabilitation.

It will provide employers with psychological and cognitive reports to better understand candidates’ abilities and promote inclusive workplace practices.