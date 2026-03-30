‘Your Neighbourhood Officer’ volunteers support government efforts during unstable weather conditions

DUBAI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police volunteers from the “Your Neighbourhood Officer” initiative played an active role in supporting community members across residential areas and neighbourhoods during recent unstable weather conditions, providing assistance alongside official response teams.

The volunteers contributed to a range of field efforts, including raising awareness, draining accumulated water, assisting stranded motorists, collecting lost vehicle number plates, and delivering them to police stations.

The “Your Neighbourhood Officer” initiative, part of the Community Police Section within the Community Relations Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, supported government field teams in several areas affected by water accumulation. Their efforts were widely appreciated and commended.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, praised the volunteers for their dedication during the weather conditions. He highlighted that their efforts reflect a strong sense of shared responsibility between government entities and the community, as well as their commitment to engaging with residents and offering support when needed.

Brigadier Al Mansoori explained that volunteers returned 279 lost vehicle number plates to police stations and assisted in recovering 30 stranded vehicles from waterlogged areas, in coordination with relevant authorities. They also helped monitor water accumulation across 77 locations in Al Qusais, Bur Dubai, Al Muraqqabat, Al Barsha, and Al Rashidiya, while coordinating with Dubai Municipality to enhance public safety.

The “Your Neighbourhood Officer” initiative is one of Dubai Police’s community policing programmes aimed at strengthening ties between police and residents. It focuses on building effective communication channels, addressing community concerns, promoting security awareness, and encouraging cooperation to proactively resolve and prevent issues.