Alex Fitzpatrick makes history with maiden title in India

NEW DELHI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Alex Fitzpatrick surged to his maiden DP World Tour victory after a stunning final nine holes to overhaul defending champion Eugenio Chacarra at the 2026 Hero Indian Open.

The Englishman joined his elder brother, European Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick, as a winner on Tour - and the siblings made history as the first ever to win in successive weeks on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Chacarra had held a commanding four-shot lead overnight, and though he started with a bogey, he holed an excellent birdie putt at the fifth. Fitzpatrick's superb approach at the sixth set up his first birdie of the day after bogeys at the third and fourth.

Chacarra's tee-shot found the water at the eighth, leading to a bogey and a two-shot swing as Fitzpatrick made his birdie. Both players birdied the ninth to turn with Chacarra three shots ahead, half of what his lead had been on the sixth tee.

Fitzpatrick bogeyed the 10th but birdied the next three. Chacarra found a much-needed response at the 13th after a magnificent approach from the left rough to keep himself in front.

Chacarra found the 14th green to set up a rare half-chance for birdie, but his difficult swinging putt stayed out. After finding a fairway bunker off the 15th tee, though, the Spaniard was unable to hold the green with his third shot as Fitzpatrick reached the par-five in two to turn up the pressure.

The Englishman's birdie gave him the outright lead, having turned around six shots in three holes, as Chacarra two-putted for a bogey. Another followed at the next as Fitzpatrick learned from Chacarra's underhit birdie putt and went within three inches of holing his own, while Chacarra's par attempt lipped out.

Fitzpatrick birdied that hole as well to open up a decisive four-shot lead. He took a low-risk approach down the par-five last, where he had to contend with the strip of rough intruding across the fairway, but a double-bogey seven proved enough for a two-stroke victory.

Matt Fitzpatrick is a ten-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship in November, and also won last week's Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour to climb to a career-high World Number Six.

MJ Daffue, the third member of the final group, birdied the 17th to finish in a tie for third with Frenchman Ugo Coussaud and Fitzpatrick's compatriot Andy Sullivan.

Italy's Francesco Molinari was three under alongside Ewen Ferguson and Calum Hill, whilc David Law made it three Scottish players in the top ten as he finished to under alongside a second Italian in Matteo Manassero, whose 68 was the best round of the day.