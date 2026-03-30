EWEC receives four proposals for development of Al Nouf 1 Independent Power Producer Project

ABU DHABI, 30th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has received four competitive proposals for the development of the Al Nouf 1 Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

The proposals were received from a consortium consisting of Al Jomaih Energy and Water Company, Sembcorp Industries, and EDF Power Solutions; a consortium comprising ENGIE, Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation (KIND), and Korea Western Power Company (KOWEPO); a consortium consisting of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and Etihad Water and Electricity; and Sumitomo Corporation.

Al Nouf 1 will be the largest single-site carbon-capture-ready Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant in the UAE, generating up to 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of electricity. Setting a new benchmark for performance, the project will utilise state-of-the-art turbines, widely recognised as among the most efficient available.

The plant will be located within the newly established Al Nouf Complex, a coastal site strategically designated to become a major hub for power and water production in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The site was carefully selected for its ability to accommodate both efficient power generation and low-carbon-intensive reverse osmosis (RO) desalination technologies.

Designed with long-term scalability in mind, the complex features have ample infrastructure capacity to support multiple utility-scale energy projects in the future, underscoring EWEC’s commitment to developing energy clusters that deliver vital synergies in efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “Abu Dhabi continues to solidify its position as a leading destination for energy infrastructure investment. The competition among international developers to partner on the Al Nouf 1 project underscores the commercial and strategic appeal of EWEC’s project pipeline and Abu Dhabi’s world-class IPP programme.

“As we deploy unprecedented volumes of renewable energy, integrating the UAE’s largest carbon-capture-ready CCGT plant will provide the essential dispatchable capacity needed to manage intermittency and strengthen grid stability. This development ensures we can meet power demands while remaining firmly on our decarbonisation pathway. The proposals we have received, from key global developers, are a clear endorsement of EWEC’s competitive procurement framework and our vision for a sustainable utilities sector.”

Flexible and high-efficiency gas-fired plants like Al Nouf 1 will be crucial for ensuring the security of supply while the country’s energy sector transforms into a renewable and clean-focused industry. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced digital twin technologies to optimise lifecycle performance, the plant will combine energy efficiency and operational agility to maintain system resilience.

Furthermore, as part of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s successful IPP programme, the project is expected to contribute to Emiratisation targets by supporting the inclusion of UAE Nationals across key roles, thereby advancing national workforce development goals.

Al Nouf 1 project reflects EWEC’s broader strategy to transform the nation’s energy infrastructure while fostering economic development, creating high-skilled jobs, and contributing to collective efforts to achieve the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Expected to achieve commercial operations in Q3 2029, EWEC will now move forward with a comprehensive technical and commercial evaluation process of the received proposals.