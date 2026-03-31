Dubai authorities respond to drone incident involving Kuwaiti oil tanker

DUBAI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM)-- Competent authorities in Dubai are responding to an incident involving a drone affecting a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters at Anchorage “E” on Tuesday 31 March.

No injuries have been reported, and the safety of all 24 crew members has been secured, according to Dubai Media Office

Maritime firefighting teams are currently working to bring the fire under control and manage the situation in accordance with established safety and emergency protocols.

Authorities confirmed that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.