UN urges action to transform inefficient food systems

NEW YORK, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- Every year, the world throws away roughly a billion tonnes of food that is absolutely safe to eat. Around 60% of food waste happens at the household level while the rest comes mostly from food service and retail.

The issue was in the spotlight on Monday, the International Day of Zero Waste. The International Day of Zero Waste, observed annually on March 30th, promotes sustainable production and consumption patterns to combat the global waste crisis. Facilitated by UNEP and UN-Habitat, it encourages initiatives to minimize waste generation, accelerate a circular economy, and manage waste effectively.

The staggering amount of edible food we toss out is the result of inefficient food systems – from production to distribution to consumption.

With the year’s “Zero Waste Starts on Your Plate” focus, the UN is calling for transforming food systems to be more efficient, resilient and sustainability.

For example, governments can advance climate and biodiversity plans along with national policies that support these objectives.

Businesses can set measurable food waste reduction targets and integrate them into existing sustainability commitments.

Meanwhile, consumers can improve how they buy, store and prepare food to both cut waste and save resources.