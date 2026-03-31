Mariam Al Shamsi appointed to World Karate Federation Women's Committee

DUBAI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Karate Federation (WKF) has announced the appointment of Mariam Al Shamsi, a board member of the UAE Karate Federation, to the WKF Women's Committee, in recognition of her competence and expertise in strategic planning and her significant contributions to karate development.

The UAE Karate Federation noted that the appointment highlights the growing international stature of national talents and reinforces the role of Emirati women in developing the sports sector.