Khalifa Award for Education concludes evaluation, judging phase for 2026 cycle

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education, one of the institutions under the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation, announced the completion of the evaluation and judging phases for submissions to the 19th cycle (2026).

This step comes as part of the approved timeline for the current cycle, in preparation for announcing the winners next April.

The General Secretariat stated that submissions which passed the initial screening stage underwent rigorous evaluation and judging processes conducted by specialised academic and educational committees. These processes were carried out in accordance with approved criteria based on integrity, transparency and objectivity, while taking into account the nature of each award category.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, affirmed that the current cycle witnessed strong participation from the educational and academic sectors, as well as educational institutions.

Submissions represented more than 52 countries across different continents, reflecting the growing global confidence in the award and its distinguished standing among specialised educational awards at both regional and international levels.

He noted that the diversity and wide geographical representation of participating countries highlight the positive impact of the award and its role in supporting outstanding educational initiatives, as well as promoting a culture of excellence and innovation in education.

Al Houti further explained that the evaluation and judging committees included a distinguished group of experts and specialists who assessed the submitted works, analysed their outcomes, and measured their impact on developing learning environments and improving the quality of the educational process—particularly in terms of the sustainability of initiatives and their impact on students and society.

The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the academic and educational teams involved in the screening, evaluation and judging processes, emphasising that these efforts contribute to reinforcing the standards of quality and excellence adopted by the award across all its cycles.

He added that the completion of these phases represents a key milestone in the current cycle, paving the way for the announcement of the winners next April, with the award ceremony scheduled to take place in May.