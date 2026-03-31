UAE President receives Greek Minister of National Defence

ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dendias conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, and his wishes for the UAE’s continued security and prosperity.

The meeting addressed cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen ties, particularly in defence-related fields.

The two sides also discussed developments in the region amid ongoing military escalation and its implications for regional and international security and stability, in addition to the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. His Excellency Dendias reiterated Greece’s condemnation of this aggression, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty and international law and undermines regional security and stability.