Al Musharakh appointed to Human Rights Council Consultative Group

GENEVA, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has been appointed a member of the Human Rights Council Consultative Group, representing the Asia-Pacific Group.

The appointment of Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, as a member of the Consultative Group reflects the UAE’s standing and the international community’s confidence in its pivotal role in promoting and protecting human rights, further strengthening its institutional presence within the Council’s mechanisms.

The Consultative Group is an important component of the work of the Human Rights Council, playing a key role in providing advice to the Council, particularly with regard to the selection and appointment of mandate holders under the Special Procedures. It also provides recommendations to the President of the Human Rights Council.

The Consultative Group is composed of five members appointed by the regional groups. Membership lasts for one-year, covering the 2026–2027 term.