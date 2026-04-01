Trump says US could end military operations in Iran within 2-3 weeks

WASHINGTON, 1st April, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump announced that the United States could end its military operations in Iran within a period ranging between two and three weeks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said that reaching an agreement with Tehran is not a condition for ending the war, noting that this new timeframe represents an extension of earlier expectations stated by the White House, which had estimated the duration of the war at between four and six weeks.

The US President stated that his country has achieved its primary objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, adding that the recent change in the Iranian system was not among the planned objectives.

Trump added that Washington is currently holding negotiations with Tehran, describing the participation of Iranian officials in talks aimed at reaching an agreement as a positive step, while stressing that the absence of such an agreement will not prevent the end of the war.